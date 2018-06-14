Scientist Wants Part Of Oil Money Allocated To Water Research

Research Scientist at the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Water Institute is advocating for a percentage of the oil revenue to fund water research in the country.

According to Patrick Amankwa, the rate at which Ghana’s water bodies are being destroyed through illegal mining, the country risk losing its surface water resource hence the need to fund a project in underground water development with funding from the oil revenue.

He said, “It's about time we priorities research into underground water because we have no other source of water in the wake of galamsey and other extractive activities."

Mr Amankwa added, “As a country, let's allocate a little of our financial resources from the oil to develop the sector.”

He made the call in an interview with JoyBusiness after a presentation at an ongoing Water Africa and West Africa Building and Construction exhibition and seminar in Accra.

Treated Water for consumption is gradually becoming a challenge for the Ghana Water Company Limited due to the negative impact of illegal mining activities in some parts of the country.

Surface water which has been the source for household use is likely to run out in the next few years according to researchers due to certain lifestyle and demand driven activities.

The seminar is aimed at looking out for ways to address the challenges in water supply for rural Africa.

There are more than 25 companies participating in this year’s event which also seeks to shape a policy direction in the water supply and distribution channels.