22 Students Pass Out At DPSI Ghana

A TOTAL of 22 students have completed their A-level education and graduated from Tema-based Delhi Public School International (DPSI) Ghana.

The graduands from Class 12 Chemistry and Science Department were awarded certificates on Saturday, June 9, this year, at a short but colourful graduation ceremony held on the school's campus.

The ceremony attended by parents and loved ones of the students was characterised by experience sharing, dancing, and singing.

Speaking at the occasion, Principal of DPSI Ghana, David Raj, said the graduands have been adequately nurtured and were fit to go out into the world of work or to further their education at the university level.

Referring to the bird analogy, he said: "they (students) have flown out of the nest into a world I know they know how to compete in and be successful in life."

He encouraged the graduands "we (school) know that you are ready to face the world."

But that notwithstanding, Mr Raj urged the graduands not to see their graduation as the end of the road to success.

“The graduation is not the end of your world; you are still going to face some competition,” the Principal said.

Chairman of DPSI Ghana, Mukesh Thakwani, was very proud about the achievement of his students and prayed that they continue to excel outside the corridors of DPSI wherever they find themselves in life.

In an emotional message to the graduands, Mr Thakwani noted that "DPSI has confidence in you; we know that you are going to make DPSI proud, you are going to make your parents proud, you are going to make mother Ghana proud.."

He added that "On behalf of DPSI fraternity, we wish you the best. Go and make yourselves proud."

Mr Thakwani seized the opportunity to thank parents and teachers of DPSI without whom, he said, it might not be possible to have the students excelling in their studies.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that DPSI Ghana should continue to make quality and holistic education a crucial part of its mandate.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

