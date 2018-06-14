Minority Faults Parliament In Approving Voter ID Exclusion Law

The Minority says Parliament erred in approving an amendment to the National Identification Registration law last year.

The law excluded the Voters' ID card in the list of identification tools to be accepted during registration for the Ghana card.

According to them, the amendment was approved last year under a certificate of urgency, limiting broader inputs and consultation by Members of Parliament.

The Minority arrived at this conclusion following the NIA’s decision not to accept the Voters' ID cards as proof of citizenship for persons who wish to register for the Ghana card.

Executive Secretary of the Authority Prof Ken Attefuah said the card cannot be accepted because the law backing the registration for the Ghana card barred its usage.

“The Parliament of this Republic in its collective wisdom and experience has determined that the documents that can be used for the Ghana Card are birth certificates and valid passports."

“The Parliament of Ghana has declared that the Voter ID is not one of the identity documents for getting the Ghana Card," Prof Attefuah said in an interview, Wednesday.

But Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said the law must be reconsidered because many Ghanaians risk not being captured in the national registry if the current law is allowed.

“Who says that Parliament in some instances cannot and may not get things wrong and err? Remember that this bill was brought under a certificate of urgency and therefore did not allow for diligence and proper scrutiny.

“And it is not for nothing that in Article 106 through 107, the public input and public memoranda is normally required as Parliament considers any legislation. That fact that it came through as an urgent bill did not provide this opportunity,” Mr Iddrisu added.

He told Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey that it is Parliament’s duty to amend the law and that must be done.

“Parliament can review the law and we are urging the executive to reconsider a review of the legislation.”

He, however, warned the Minority will seek redress at the Supreme Court if the Voters’ ID card is not approved as proof of citizenship.

He also said the unexplained cost and other concerns raised by the Minority make it difficult for them to join in the registration process.