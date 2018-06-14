Pastor Remanded For Defiling Minor

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a pastor for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl at Chorkor, a suburb of Accra.

Eric Quaye was charged with defilement but pleaded not guilty.

Quaye is expected to appear before the court on June 26.

The court, presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison, declined a bail application of Mr Michael Kpodo, counsel for the accused person.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, who held the brief of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo, narrated that the complainant is a trader residing at Chorkor with her 13-year-old daughter, who is the victim in the case.

The prosecution said Quaye, who is also a driver, resides within the same vicinity with the complainant and in the month of May this year while the victim was playing with Quaye's daughter in the house, the accused lured the victim into his room and had sex with her.

According to prosecution, on May 6, 2018 at about 1:00pm, Quaye called the victim to go and dry his sponge for him and on her return Quaye again had sex with the victim.

The prosecution said the victim was, however, spotted emerging from Quaye's room and the complainant was informed.

When the complainant quizzed the victim, she informed the complainant about Quaye's conduct.

The prosecution disclosed that a report was made to the police and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination.

When Quaye was arrested, he denied the offence in his caution statement.

GNA