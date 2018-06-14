Ghana Teams Up With SA Airways For A New Flight To London

Minister for Aviation says she is engaging the South African Airways to introduce new flights between Accra, Ghana and London, UK.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah said, ‘‘We are looking at talking to South African Airways if they could take up the London route as well. So we are still waiting and talking to one or two airlines to make sure we bring this to fruition.’’

She disclosed this when the South African High Commissioner to Ghana paid her a courtesy call.

On her part, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana Her Excellency Lulu Xingwana, welcomed the idea with hopes of it performing well just like the Ghana Washington route.

“We are doing very well with the Washington route. It is the most successful route throughout, in terms of the SAA,” Xinguana said.

She disclosed that currently there is healthy relations between the airport company of South Africa and GACL, as well as SAA.

In some few weeks, the CEO of SAA is expected to be visiting Ghana for an aviation conference.

This according to Lulu Xingwana will present a fine opportunity for further discussions on collaborations between both countries in the aviation sector.

The new flight will not be the first of such collaborations between Ghana and the South African carrier.

In 2015, South African Airways Under similar arrangements commenced a non-stop flight between Washington DC Dulles International Airport and Accra Kotoka International Airport.