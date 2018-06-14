Suspend Teacher Licensing Exam - GNAT Tells Gov't

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has called on the National Teaching Council (NTC) to suspend the implementation of the proposed licensing examination for teachers.

In a statement, GNAT expressed its dissatisfaction at the NTC over what it describes as a “breach of trust and a violation of good labour relations”.

Reacting to some media reports on the fees to be charged by the NTC for the licensing examination, GNAT urged the NTC “to suspend the implementation of the examination fees to be charged pending the outcome of the stakeholder meeting with the Hon. Minister of Education.”

“We are very disappointed with the actions of the NTC since they went behind this arrangement to issue a letter indicating the writing of the examination and the fees of (GHC 220.00).”

According to GNAT, the NTC has been unresponsive in attempts to ensure an effective collaboration for the implementation of the Licensing of teachers in accordance with the Education Act, 2008 (Act 778).

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

“At a meeting with the NTC on May 29th 2018, the Unions were promised that the documents will be sent to us by NTC through the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, for our study and inputs. Unfortunately, as at the release of this press statement, no document has been received by the Unions as promised; for us to make the necessary input”

GNAT has also called on the Minister of Education to convene an immediate stakeholder meeting to discuss and resolve outstanding issues.

Background

Last year, the National Teaching Council (NTC) announced that teachers will now have to pass a special examination before being granted the license to teach.

The move, according to the NTC, is to enforce discipline and eliminate non-performing teachers from the system, in pursuance of the Teachers Licensing Policy under the Education Act 778 (2008).

The then Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service, Rev. Johnathan Bettey, disclosed that teachers who will fail the exams will not qualify as professional teachers.

