Tamale: Police Arrest Nigerien Couple For Fraud

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two Nigerien expatriates, Jamal Mahamud, 29, and his wife, Nazari Mahamud, 28, for conspiring to steal.

According to the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Kusi Appiah, a cement depot keeper at Tutingle in Tamale, Aminu Haruna, was visited by the couple under the pretext of buying some bags of cement.

Supt. Kusi said Aminu Haruna was asked by Jamal to be schooled on the various types of cement, saying he wanted high quality cement to complete a mosque he was supposedly building.

In the process of taking Jamal around the shop, his wife, Nazari, made her way into the shop and stole an amount of money worth GH¢15,400 and made away with it.

Having noticed the missing amount of money from his drawer, he quickly went to the Tamale Central Police Station to report using the registration number of the Toyota Corolla with which the couple came to the shop.

According to Supt. Kusi Appiah, the registration number of their car (GE 4547-18) was communicated across the country at the various check points. The car was subsequently intercepted at a check point at Dwenewoho near Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region from where they were brought back to Tamale for interrogation.

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE has gathered that Jamal and Nazari have been engaging in this bad practice since their arrival in the country. It is alleged that they were making their way to the national capital when they were intercepted by the Techiman police.

Meanwhile, a mobile money merchant, Iddrisu Alimatu, has identified the couple for stealing some GH¢3000 from his shop in Tamale when they came to do mobile money transactions.

Supt. Kusi Appiah told DAILY GUIDE that the couple would be arraigned before court once investigations were concluded.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale