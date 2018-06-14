B/A: Farmer Kills His Attempted Killer

A 25-year-old cocoa farmer, James Kwodwo, at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region, has been arrested and detained for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man, James, to death.

The cocoa farmer is currently in custody helping the police in their investigations. According to the police in the region, the farmer reported himself to the police at Mim on June 10, 2018 that he had stabbed his 'killer' to death after he had managed to overpower.

Explaining the circumstances that surrounded the killing of the deceased named only as James, the Brong Ahafo Regional Police spokesman, Chief Inspector Kinsley Oppong said the culprit reported to the Mim police that whilst sleeping in his room at a cottage near Asekesu in the night at about 8pm on June 9, 2018, the deceased entered his room and attacked him with a bayonet.

According to the police, a struggle ensued between the two in the room which ended outside. He said, according to James the farmer, while struggling with his 'killer', the knife fell from the hands of the deceased. Hence, he quickly took it and stabbed him several times until he died eventually. The farmer asked a certain James Adyoyedi 72, to accompany him to make a report to the police.

Chief Inspector Oppong told DAILY GUIDE that the police proceeded to where the incident occurred and found the deceased with multiple knife wounds on his abdomen and body.

“The body has since been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital for autopsy while the farmer has been detained for further investigations', he said.

DAILY GUIDE sources from Mim indicated James the farmer probably had cashed out some money the previous day, for which reason the deceased wanted to kill him to get the money but was rather overpowered. Investigation continues.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Mim

[email protected]