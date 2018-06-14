Petroleum Commission Meets Aberdeen Drilling International

Aberdeen (Scotland), June 14, – The Petroleum Commission, Ghana as part of its broader mandate as the Upstream Petroleum Regulator, has engaged Aberdeen Drilling International on technological transfer and global issues relating to the sector.

Mr Egbert Faibille, Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission who explained operations in Ghana’s upstream sector, noted that the Commission is mandated to regulate, manage and co-ordinate all activities in the Upstream Petroleum Industry.

He noted that the business engagement tour to Aberdeen, Scotland of about 100 delegates is part of a broader initiatives being undertaken by the Commission to boost Ghanaian participation in upstream petroleum activities.

He said “the Petroleum Commission is linking Ghanaian actors to major international oil and gas companies, and we are working together with key stakeholders to attract major players in the Oil and Gas sector to do business with Ghanaians”.

Mr Egbert Faibille also revealed that the Commission aimed at positioning local companies to adequately prepare to bid for and win contracts in the upstream petroleum industry.

He noted that the main activities of the Commission includes promoting local content and local participation programmes, creating the best possible values through prudent and sustainable management of oil and gas resources, and to create enabling environment for the growth of the sector.

Mr Egbert Faibille said Ghana as a new entrant in the upstream petroleum sector, is seeking for the right partners, build and develop the business relationship with experts across the petroleum value chain and ensure that “we develop local capacity across board”.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Energy in Charge of the Petroleum Sector noted that Ghana is building the Oil and Gas infrastructure, “we are therefore here to link up to the Scotland Business community in the petroleum sector who has vast experience in the field”.

He said the nation’s immediate needs “is how to train and equip Ghanaians with expertise to be active players. We need Ghanaians to provide services in the Oil and Gas sector”.

Mr Jason Grant, Global Business Development Manager and Mr Tom Donnelly, Business Development Manager explained the operational capacity of Aberdeen Drilling International (ADI) which includes provision of specialist Well Control and Well Engineering training.

Mr Grant said ADI offers internationally certified Drilling and Well Intervention courses worldwide and have trained over 100,000 people since 1982.

He said ADI is ready to work and build the capacity of Ghanaians and lauded the initiatives to build the capacity and skills of Ghanaians as being championed by the Petroleum Commission.

The United Kingdom Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UK GCC), the Scottish Development international and the Petroleum Commission, Ghana has created a platform for about 100, Ghanaian indigenous companies to participate in the maiden Oil and Gas Trade engagement in Aberdeen with Scottish stakeholders in the upstream sector to develop networking opportunities businesses.

The Oil and Gas trade mission also aimed at forging links with Scottish companies interested in supporting Ghanaian oil and gas production, share operational experiences related to best practices and explore possible joint venture strategic partnerships.

Mr Stephen Sekyere-Abankwa, Board Chairman; Dr. Jemima Nunoo Board member of the Petroleum Commission are part of the high profile personalities participating in the maiden Oil and Gas Trade Mission to Scotland.

