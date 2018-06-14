'Uninviting And Unattractive' Classrooms To Be Transformed

The Ministry of Education says it is working very hard to transform Ghanaian classrooms into inviting environments that will develop the right caliber of human resources for the country.

According to the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of General Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, many Ghanaian Classrooms are so blank and boring and do not motivate students to learn.

Speaking at the colloquium organized by the Institute of Educational Planning and Administration in Cape coast, the deputy Minister says the situation needs a change and he will champion that.

“I believe that we can transform our education system faster than urban schools in America. When I walk into Ghanaian classrooms, I see opportunities. I see walls that are not decorated. Classrooms are not inviting in Ghana. High school classrooms are so blank and boring. You see kids writing on the walls. Nothing is inviting. And that is my opportunity,” he explained.

The Deputy Education Minister assures government was working to improve the conditions of schools in Ghana to make the classrooms students owned and not a teacher owned classrooms that have been there since time immemorial.

“When students walk into our classrooms, they should feel compelled to learn. We should have classrooms that are owned by students. Students should be guest of teachers and not the other way round,” he stated.

The Colloquium by the Institute for Educational planning and Administration was aimed at creating a platform for participants to explore real expectations of educational leaders and the requisite skills to effectively practice as educational administrators, managers and planners.

It was a forum that brought educational thinks tanks and expert, headteachers of Senior High Schools, Principals and students of colleges of education to brainstorm on the 21st century skills for educational administration in the country.

Dr. Yaw Adutwum says the ministry of Education will learn best practices of education around the globe and implement them to fit the Ghanaian situation.

“I really love the fact that in the US where I taught for many years, High schools go through accreditation. Needs assessments are done by the school. This makes the schools do very well,” he ended.

The Pro Vice chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof, George Kwaku Toku Oduro who was a discussant at the forum urged the educational administrators in the 21st century to explore and come up with ideas that can positively impact the educational system in the country.