Essay: Life misused

Her pussy was wet; her nipples hard, her big well-shaped breasts were moving up and down. She felt the heat in her body, her womb was open and ready to welcome his sperms to make her pregnant as this was all her soul all those years passed, had wanted from her. She looked into his eyes seeing his sweating body doing his job, feeling his coming in and going out like a dream come true. It was the night she had prayed for months after months, and now it was about time to feel his warm juice coming out from his balls for the sperms to hunt her fertile eggs. First time together with him, her hopes had crashed as she had gotten her period again.

It was a stormy night in March 2008. While he was still working on the release of his sperm enjoying himself feeling and thinking she is the only one for him forever to start a new life and build a family, a family that would be great and have a wonderful future, a family all on his own, a family he could be so proud of, a family with loving tenderness and care, a family that would stand out among others being so different; she a little African Lady from a tiny little village called Miwani at Lake Victoria in Kenya, he a man working at a Software company in Hamburg with a silver company car, a station wagon, so proud of. He knew that a mixed coloured child in his white society would be loved by so many giving him compliments all the time.

She was hearing his loud exciting sounds of moving in and out of her pussy, but her mind was listening out to the storm that was scaring people in the city. Her eyes looked down on her mobile phone that she had intentionally turned off for her husband not to reach her. Her mind was clever enough to have an excuse ready once he should confront her with not having reached home. A party with school friends and missed train was her story knowing his heart is clean to believe everything she would share with him, no matter her real intentions.

That tragic night that had changed the lives of so many innocent people, he had looked constantly on the clock hanging on the living room wall next to his Chesterfield sofas he was so proud of giving him comfort and style each time he would rest in them from hard work and take time out to think about the future as he was never a yesterday or today minded person, constantly feeling his brain pounding new ideas for businesses and books into his body, soul and heartbeat for his future, a glorious indeed.

The time was turning to midnight; his heart got squeezed in, anxiety mounted in him like a Goliath trying to crash him into the one Seater of the Chesterfield suite. He looked sideways next to the small window of the flat they had rented only few years back in Sülldorfer Landstraße 306 in Hamburg under the roof of an old building which also had accommondated the office of the company both had opened to make a living for themselves and create a prosperous, wonderful and fulfilling future for both of them.

She was listening to the rain outside that was pouring down like cats and dogs, endless, not wanting to stop for a single moment. He was still working on her pussy, feeling the wetness of her body around his dick that was stone hard. His heart was beating and pumping more blood into his parts between his legs. Soon the sperms would be ready, full of life, very vibrant, only too willing and eager to hunt her fertile eggs to bring new life to see the light of this earth. Warm sweat was running down his chest and dripping down on her hard nipples.

His heart needed to get the worries of its chest; he called the police worried something tragic might have happened to her as he was not able to reach her by phone. The police officer called him back ten minutes later having carefully checked any information of an accident around the location she was supposed to have been at Messehallen were her school was for achieve a Hautpschulabschluß, but the computer had shown on record of any person transported to hospital. He was confused, his mind was telling him maybe the train system had a problem that night; a tree might had fallen unto the railway tracks and blocked trains from reaching Sülldorf station. He got into his jeans; nervously walked to the station, saw shimmering light from the small room of the station master, knocked at his door, saw him standing in the door way, asking him about the situation of the train system, hearing him saying all trains run as scheduled, and no problem regardless the gusty weather situation. He looked down unto the wet grey tiles of the station being confused trying to keep calm and think of the best. There must have been a simply explanation, no need to panic. Slowly he walked home.

She was hearing her boy-friend that had lived in the small apartment in Mendelsohnstraße, deep in the heart of Altona, for quite some time now, having always felt so lonely without a woman by his side. When he had seen her one day on the train, the tiny little young woman in her early twenties with her special African hairstyle, his heart had pushed blood into his vessels all over his body and between his legs bells were ringing like at a Rock Concert, so loud, so loud and forceful. He knew, she was the one he had wanted, he needed to get. Her wedding ring was clearly showing, but his balls full of blood had ignored any warning signs, his mind was no longer with him.

He should call the police in the morning in case she would not show up for breakfast was Derek, his best man, advising him when he had woken him up from late night sleep as his heart was restless.

He shouted into her ears that he was about to come and release himself. She looked at him as …

to be continued

08.06.2018