Ambulance Service To Recruit 550 Personnel

About 577 people are expected to be recruited by Ghana Ambulance Service (NAS) this year, 2018.

This was disclosed by Foster Ansong-Dridjan, Head of Operations at the Ambulance Service on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily on Wednesday.

“As we speak, there is a recruitment exercise ongoing where Ghanaian youth are being asked to apply. We are expecting to train not less than 577 people this year.”

Mr. Asong-Dridjan said they will be done with the recruitment by the end of June 2018.

“The recruitment is ongoing and by the end of this month, we would have been done by the recruitment.”

The Service is currently seeking to recruit people as Emergency Medical Technicians and drivers who would also be trained as Emergency Medical Technicians.

The Service began the recruitment exercise last month, May 2018 .

An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) is a specially trained medical technician certified to provide basic emergency services before and during transportation to a hospital.

29 million Ghanaians share 55 ambulances

Data gathered by citinewsroom.com suggests that the Service is faced with many challenges with regards to logistics such as their specially fitted vehicles.

The data showed that although NAS has 155 ambulances nationwide, only 55 are operational, while the remaining 100 have broken down .

The situation paints a gloomy picture of the country's emergency health service response system, which has been blamed for some of the deaths recorded in the country.

One constituency one ambulance

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had earlier promised that government would provide 275 ambulances for all constituencies in the country .

Mr. Foster Ansong-Dridjan said they are anticipating that “by the time the new ambulances arrive, the new personnel would have also completed their training; the training takes a maximum of one year.”

