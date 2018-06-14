Deputy Lands Minister pays medical bill for 'Hole in Heart' patient

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has paid a medical bill for a 14-year old Hole in Heart patient, Josephine Adjei Yeboah to undergo a surgical operation at the Cardiothoracic Center at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

She was diagnosed of the disease after being admitted at the Hospital during the early part of, 2017.

The patient was billed with GHC.40,000 and due to the inability of her parents to pay, she has since been lying on her sick bed for a year now.

During a short ceremony held at Prestea, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi disclosed that she was informed of the situation by the patient's mother within this year and decided to come to her aid by going to the hospitsl to appeal to the doctors to reduce the medical bill.

According to her, the total cost of the surgery was GHC.40,000 which was scaled down to GHC.20,000 following her intervention.

"When the mother informed me about the situation I became so worried and I have to quickly see Dr. Lawrence Serebour and other doctors to see what we can do to help the child and they listened to my cries and reduced the total cost to 50%", she stated.

Lawyer Barbara Oteng who is also the MP for Priestess Huni-Valley over the weekend presented a cheque of GHC.20,000 to the mother of the patient at Prestea.

She thanked Dr. Lawrence Serebour, the Director of National Cardiothoracic Center at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for the kind gesture given to the patient.

She used the occasion to ask her constituents to pray for the patient so that she can go through a successful surgery.

"It is my prayer that God will give her life and grow and become a great personality in future", she prayed.

Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi pledged her commitment to initiate more health programs to support her constituents.

On her part, the mother of the patient, Mrs. Helena Afriyie expressed her profound appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture given to the family.

She said that the money was big for her to pay to save her daughter from dying but she added that God has been kind to her for touching the heart of the MP to donate this huge amount to the family.

"May Almighty God bless Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi for listening to our cries and give us this huge amount to save the life of our daughter, today is my daughter's birthday", she lamented.

She added, "My daughter was diagnosed with Hole in Heart last year and has been on sick bed for this while and I have looking for help and it was one day that I called my MP and informed her and she also promised to support my daughter and the MP has honoured her promise, I don't know what to say and I'm very happy today and I pray that my daughter will go through a successful surgery",

The donation was very touching and when the MP mentioned the amount, it brought tears to the gathering.

They were all shocked and said in one voice, "May God bless her bountifully".

Some also extended their appreciation to the MP for stepping in to save the life of the child and also requested from other individuals and corporate institutions to come on board and support the MP to raise funds to needy children undergo surgeries, enroll them onto the NHIS as well as pay hospital bills if any parent who might needs support.

The presentation coincided with the patient's birthday on Saturday, June 9, 2018 and the gathering and also the MP used the occasion to wish her long life.

Sourrce: Daniel Kaku

