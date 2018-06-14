Banda District Assembly Presents Start-Up Kits To People With Disabilities

The Banda District Assembly in the Brong-Ahafo Region on Wednesday presented items worth GH¢130,000.00 to people with disabilities in the District.

About 77 people with various forms of disabilities, including the mentally deranged received items ranging from deep freezers, sewing machines, metal shops, as well as start-up kits for shoe making and hairdressing and dressmaking.

Some of them who are into livestock production were supplied with inputs, whilst store keepers among them received provisions to stock their stores.

Madam Mary Konneh, the Banda District Chief Executive said the items were procured with their share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

She said the Assembly had also stocked the mental health unit in the area with drugs.

Madam Konneh advised the beneficiaries to take good care of the items and use their proceeds judiciously.

She said the Assembly was determined to address the development of needs of the communities and advised the people to pay their tax and rates.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA