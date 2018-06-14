Take Advantage Of Training Programmes--Youth Urged

Tema, June 13, GNA - The youth has been advised to take advantage of training programmes to build and prepare themselves for the future.

Ms Janina Offei Amponsah, Founder of 'Discovering and Fulfilling Purpose,' a non-governmental organization told the Ghana News Agency that such programmes offered free motivations, education and opportunities to the youth.

Ms Amponsah also advised her peers to volunteer to work for free while schooling to acquire some experience to either help them become entrepreneurs or productive employees.

She said it was unfortunate that instead of availing themselves to such programme and experienced motivators, some youth of today were rather only interested in making money by all means possible.

She also urged them to grow their talents as that could also open doors for them and become an alternative to make a legitimate living instead of engaging in illegal and immoral activities.

Ms Amponsah, who is also the initiator of 'Offei Janina Worldwide Ministries,' also appealed to parents and other stakeholders to help shape the lives of children and the youth to help them eschew social vices such as drug abuse and promiscuity.

Her organization on Saturday organized its maiden conference where a number of speakers encouraged the youth to discover their talents and live morally upright.

She said her ministry aimed at reaching out to the less privileged in society especially the youth in schools and cared for their needs to encourage them to pursue education.

She added that they also help wayward youth to turn from their immoral ways and provide them with opportunities that would give them a better future.

GNA