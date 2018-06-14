Food Businesses Boom At Ramadan Season

The holy month of Ramadan has an impact on businesses across the globe. In Islamic countries, for example, restaurant close down during the day because Muslims are not allowed to eat or drink when observing the fast.

The situation in Ghana is no different. Some businesses experience a boom while others see a decline.

Dates fruits seem to be a normal fruit for Muslims but when it comes Ramadan, Muslims have a special affiliation with it.

The date palm is the oldest known cultivated tree and is appreciated for the many blessings it bestows on people across the world. Some date sellers say that sale of dates in the month of Ramadan is very good.

“Selling dates in the month of Ramadan is very good. People come and buy from us to sell while others come and buy to distribute to people”, Sister Amina said.

Another meal that surfaces only in the month of Ramadan is bean pudding known as alele. Alele is a mixture of washed and peeled beans, onions and fresh ground pepper which is rich in protein. Aunty Kande who sells Tuo Zaafi prepares Tuo in small quantity during the day and sells ‘alele’ during the night because of the demand.

Even non-Muslims are not left out in the sale of their items. A happy bread seller says she leaves everything behind to come and sell bread in the month of Ramadan. “I sell more bread in this month than any other month,” she said.

Kempinski Goldcoast hotel with all its clientele also introduced an iftar buffet purposely for their Muslim clients in this holy month.