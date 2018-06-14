NIA Unfazed By Minority's Threats

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is not worried by threats by the Minority in Parliament to sue them over the Ghana card registration process.

According to the Authority, the decision not to permit the voter's identification card to be used by potential applicants of the Ghana Card, is backed by a law passed by Parliament, and that they are only enforcing it.

The Minority has threatened to drag the Authority to court over a decision not to add the Voters' ID card as part of requirements for obtaining the Ghana Card.

Speaking on behalf of NIA, its Public Relations Officer, Francis Palmdeti, said NIA cannot sidestep the law governing its activities and do things differently.

“NIA is just implementing the law, and for us not implement the law in the manner it has been passed will be a breach of the law. We are not willing to breach the law passed by our august house. I am of the view that, just like any other citizen of this country, who may have an issue with the legislation, they [Minority], are entitled to exercise their right in the court. If that is the route the minority wants to go, we as an institution do not have an objection to that,” he said.

The National Identification Authority (NIA), has clarified its identification scope for the Ghana card registration, saying persons without passports and birth certificates could get relatives who will stand in as guarantors during the registration process.

About the National ID card

The issuance of a National Identification ID card is among the government's key promises to formalize the country's economy.

Under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in 2009, the NIA began the process to register and issue the National ID card to all Ghanaians.

About 11 million people in six regions of the country were registered as part of the process between 2009 and 2010.

The cards were not fully ready for collection in 2011, although a number of people could not access them.

But most banks and some state institutions rendered them useless rejecting them as an unrecognized state ID card.

By: Farida Yusif/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

The post We’re not perturbed by Minority’s threat to sue – NIA appeared first on Citi Newsroom .