MTN Donates To National Chief Imam Towards Eidul Fitr

MTN Ghana has extended its benevolence to the office of the National Chief Imam for the 11th time with a donation of items and cash amount towards the celebration of this year’s Eidul Fitr.

The Senior Manager for Customer Services and Credit Management of MTN, Salihu Abu said the donation is their humble support towards the celebration of this year’s Eidul Fitr.

“In the spirit of Ramadan and Eidul Fitr, and in furtherance of our existing relationship with the Chief Imam and the Muslim community, we are here to lend our support once more towards the successful celebration of Eidul Fitr,” he stated.

Mr Abu noted that in few days, Ramadan would come to an end and Muslims around the world will be celebrating the ‘festival of the breaking of the fast’ otherwise known as Eidul Fitr.

He added that they first want to use this opportunity to once again share and strengthen their relationship with the Muslim community during this important season.

The items, he mentioned, includes ten bags of rice, five cartons of vegetable oil, 15 boxes of mineral water, 20 packs of soft drinks, a ram, airtime worth GHc500 and cash amount of GHc5000.

In addition to the donation, Mr Abu indicated that MTN will also donate cash and food items to the Regional Chief Imams in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

“MTN Ghana has over the past 11 years sponsoring the 19th edition of Nima Sallafest, which is the largest gathering of Muslims in Accra and the Accra New Town Sallafest. We hope our support will help make this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr a memorable one,” he noted.

Mr. Abu added that MTN continue to support the Hajj Board with their products to facilitate their work.

He emphasised that last year, MTN refurbished the lodging area at Hajj Village with over GHc200,000.

Mr. Abu said they will ensure that their products and services are stationed everywhere during the festival period.

He added that MTN shall provide celebrants with seamless telecommunication services on the MTN network which include fastest 4G LTE services.

According to him, MTN will continue to give back to communities through their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to make the lives of their customers a whole lot brighter.

Sheik Yunusah Osman Mohammed, speaking on behalf of the National Chief Imam, expressed his profound gratitude to the management and staff of MTN Ghana for the kind gesture.

He noted that MTN has been very loyal in their support to the Muslim community especially on important occasions of that nature.

Sheikh Mohammed used the platform to appeal to all the youth in the Muslim communities across the country to uphold peace and unity, express gratitude and love towards one another, and desist from acts that may inflict pains and undermine the peaceful celebration of Eidul Fitr.

He also appealed to Corporate Ghana to emulate the examples of MTN by reaching out to the Muslim communities during festive periods.