The contest that ended as a warm-up; Konogo-Odumase SHS sound title warning with record 61pts

Curious eyes will be cast the way of Konogo-Odumase SHS whose 61 points at the preliminary stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz is the highest so far by a mile.

End of contest: Konongo-Odumase SHS: 61, pts Nkonya SHS: 19 pts, Yendi SHS: 18 pts.

The results leave the two losing schools with even slimer chances to progress to the next stage.

Eighteen high-scoring losing schools get a second chance to make amends as they progress to the next stage.

Of the 15 losing schools so far, EPC Mawuko Girls SHS have the least score of 11 points.

Nkonya SHS and Yendi SHS would feel some safety in their 19pts, 18 pts respectively knowing they could still be part of the 18 losing schools with good enough scores for a second chance.

The losing school with the highest score on Quiz Day 3 is Swedru SHS who have 44 pts.

LIST OF LOSING SCHOOLS AND THEIR SCORES FROM HIGHEST TO LOWEST

Swedru SHS - 44 pts. Pope John SHS - 39pts Saviour SHS -37 OKESS - 36pts Krobo Girls' SHS -33pt Navrongo SHS - 22pts Tepa SHS - 21pts Nkonya SHS - 19pts Afia Kobi Ampem SHS - 18pts Kumasi Girls' SHS - 18pts Kinbu SHTS - 18pts Yendi SHS - 18pts Fiaseman SHS - 17pts Ve SHTS - 13pts EPC Mawuko Girls SHS - 11pts

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|Edwin Appiah|[email protected]