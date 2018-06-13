CPP To Defectors; Stop Presenting Yourselves As Nkrumahists

Officials of the Convention People's Party (CPP), have cautioned activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who continue to present themselves as Nkrumahists to desist from the practice.

They said the decision of the activists to defect from the CPP to join the NDC and NPP makes them aliens to the Kwame Nkrumah ideology.

They say such activists have betrayed the trust of Ghana's first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

One of the officials, Comrade Peterkin Kwame Kin-Adano, the spokesperson for 'The Forum for Rebuilding CPP', expressed worry over how the long ban the party suffered affected its organisation badly, saying people “were pretending to be CPP” and that “the lovers of CPP remain CPP”.

The officials made the assertions at Saltpond in the Central Region on the 69th-anniversary celebration of the formation of the CPP by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on June 12, 1949.

The durbar for the anniversary was held under the palm tree Dr. Kwame Nkrumah planted in Saltpond when he declared the party’s formation in 1949, and it was attended by the traditional leaders of the Nkusukum Traditional area.

The Madina Constituency Chairman of the CPP, Comrade Yakubu Habiu, said, “people who tend to associate themselves with NDC, NPP, cannot be considered as CPP members; that must be on the record! When you are undertaking projects and programmes for the NPP and NDC, you can never be considered to be a CPP member; once you find yourself in the camp of NDC and NPP, you cannot relate with the CPP by saying that you moved (from the party) because we cannot put our house together.”

The CPP has been out of power for fifty-two years.

The party was banned in 1966 by the National Liberation Council (NLC) regime after it toppled the Nkrumah government, and it was reformed in 1996.

However, Mr. Habui insists that the CPP is strategizing to solidify its polling station and constituency base to be a strong challenger in elections.

The event was also used to launch the 70th-anniversary celebration of the party . It was also used to launch the 'Stand for Ghana' campaign by Comrade Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankuma, the party's 2012 presidential running mate.

Her campaign will target Ghanaians locally and those in the diaspora to instill in the youth the culture of dedication and patriotism.

–

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana