HMD Global Partners Accra Men’s Fashion Week For Its 3rd Edition

Accra Ghana, June 12, 2018–– HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones is partnering with Accra Men’s Fashion Week for its 3rd edition set to take place on the 15th and 16th of June 2018 at the Impact Hub and Trade Fair Center respectively.

This year’s event features the Fashion Business Seminar, which is powered by Nokia Phones on the topic “The influence of Mobile Technology on Fashion”.

With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD Global is the proud exclusive licensee of the new Nokia phones brand for mobile phones. HMD Global designs and markets a complete range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a number of consumers and price points.

The Seminar is aimed at creating a learning platform for up-coming talents and established ones within the fashion and modeling industry to improve their personal and business brands especially how they can adapt technology to improve their work life.

Speaking at the Fashion Business Seminar will be the Business Manager West Africa for HMD Global, Mr. Emmanuel Ossai who will share insights into how Mobile Technology is influencing fashion.

Other speakers include the CEO of Accra Men’s Fashion Week, Nana Mensah, Rajesh Kumar Pillai, Head of Academics, School of Fashion and Design at Bluecrest College.

The Seminar will be moderated by Ms Faith Senam Ocloo, Fashion PR Specialist and a Columnist with the Business and Financial Times Newspaper.

The main event which is the runway show will be held on Saturday 16th June 2018 at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre. It will begin with a street style which will feature style influencers and fashionistas rocking their statement pieces for the season.

The main runway show will begin at 7pm prompt showcasing leading Menswear Designers from Ghana as well as Designers from other African countries.

AMFW 18 is supported by Nokia Mobile