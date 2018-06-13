Baako Vows Never To Beg Kennedy

The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper says if Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has any damning information about him and Anas Aremeyaw Anas as he claims, he should make them public.

No matter how damaging the so-called information is, Kweku Baako said neither he nor the investigative journalist will even entertain the thought of meeting with Agyapong to stop him from making the information public.

Speaking on Peace FM’s morning show, ‘Kokrokoo’, Wednesday, the veteran journalist said “under no circumstance will Kweku Baako or Anas plead with anybody to stop Kennedy Agyapong from doing what he intends to do.

“Under no circumstance, Ken Agyapong has the right to continue his crusade against Anas,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong launched a media attack on Anas before and after details of the latest documentary piece on corruption in football and the Ghana Football Association, [GFA] emerged.

Anas' investigative piece on corruption in football shocked the nation

The controversial MP was not captured in the video dubbed ‘#Number 12; when Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’ but his name, together with other top government officials were mentioned in a manner he deemed unflattering.

Ousted GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi described the MP as a loudmouth who was powerful and influential in the governing a party and must not be left out of any deal the businessman is likely to transact in the country.

So even before #Number, as it is popularly known, was premiered last week, Mr Agyapong embarked on a campaign to stop its airing. He failed. The documentary was aired.

But the attacks on Anas did not stop. Mr Agyapong questioned the investigative journalist’s integrity saying he was no better than the people he had accused of being corrupt. He threatened and proceeded to release videos of Anas allegedly receiving a bribe to kill an investigative piece on one Hafiz, a piece Baako has discredited.

Tired of being hounded, Anas filed a GHS25 million defamation suit against Mr Agyapong.

The Assin Central MP is unhappy with Anas' latest exposé

Mr Agyapong has expressed his readiness to meet Anas in court, describing the GHS25 million being demanded as peanuts , adding that he will expose the investigative journalist and his mentor Kweku Baako.

But even before the court case begins, claims on social media indicate that Kweku Baako and his protégé Anas have gone to plead with Mr Agyapong not to make the derogatory information he has public.

Kweku Baako has denied the claims. He charged the MP should go ahead and put any information he had against them in the public domain.

“He is entitled to pursue that crusade to its logical conclusion. Not a single one of us will beg him. It will not happen…me especially, I am not a coward and I don’t beg people to do me a favour because I am wrong.

“It will not happen, it just will not happen,” he stressed, adding, "If you have something against me, put it out there and let’s deal with it."

For someone who has taken on an entire government before, Mr Baako said the MP was a ‘small fry’ and that he is just “making ugly noises…hot air.”

Mr Baako said he is not afraid of the MP and is prepared to face him any day.