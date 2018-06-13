NARPO Hotel, Office Complex Near Completion

Two hotels and an ultra modern office complex project undertaken by personnel of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO) at Achimota Mile 7 are near completion.

The two star hotels being constructed by Aka–Bay construction company has 34 rooms including executive, deluxe and standard rooms; a restaurant, waiting room, reception and a walkway, while the office complex also has a restaurant, bar, kitchen, gym, nine offices for executive members, a waiting room, reception, washrooms, an elevator and a big conference room which can take over 800 people.

On the compound are situated six summer hats, an event ground and a spacious car park.

Plans are underway for the construction of a swimming pool for retired personnel who would visit the place for relaxation purposes.

The consultant in charge of the projects, Kwesi Mantey, told DAILY GUIDE that works on the two hotels and the office complex was 85 per cent complete and they hope to officially hand over in December 2018.

This was made known when some members of NARPO Akatsi branch called on the national executive of the association to inspect the progress of work on the facility.

Briefing members on arrival, the National President of the Association, Kwesi Nkansa, said the Association embarked on the hotel projects to accommodate members who travel far and near to the capital city for meetings.

“In the past, retired personnel who came to the capital city for meetings had to struggle for places to meet and pass the night.

“The good news is that 31 out of the 34 of our hotel rooms have been completed and furnished for use and the office complex almost complete,” he said.

He commended his colleagues for travelling from Akatsi to Accra to inspect the projects and attested to the fact that their contributions were being put to good use to benefit all members.

He added, “Members who visit the facility for the first time will be housed for free for the first night but the charges will be subsidized in the subsequent days.”

Background of the facility

Giving the genesis of how the entire idea of the project came into being, the national president averred that in the 1980s the Association of Senior Police Officers and the Ghana Ex- Police Officers Association decided to come together to form the NARPO since accommodation was a big issue for members who travel from other parts of the country to Accra for meeting.

The then chairman , Mr C.K Dewornu, a retired IGP , after being given a portion of land at the Mile 7 Police Barrack by the then IGP, Peter Nanfuri, decided to put up a hostel facility to solve members' accommodation problems.

After taking over as new national executive body, Mr Nkansah and his team decided to convert the hostel into two star hotels to generate additional money to maintain the property.

In 2016, the office complex also commenced and plans are underway to support each regional capital to have a place for their meetings.

Chairman of the Akatsi branch of NARPO, Joseph Kwame Afayizu, expressed their satisfaction of the whole project after touring the facilities and commended the executive body for a good work.

He said they decided to travel to see the projects and ensure that their monies have been judiciously used for the intended purpose as communicated earlier.

Also present were other executive members of NARPO including Mr Kweku Dzakpata, General Secretary, ACP Rtd Victor Tandoh and others.

By Linda Tenyah –Ayettey and Maame Anima Akowuah