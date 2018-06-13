Nana Addo Hosts Alpha Conde

Former Chairman of Africa Union (AU) and President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, yesterday paid a day’s working visit to Ghana.

President Conde was met on arrival at the Jubilee Lounge (VVIP section) of the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia where a guard of honour made up of officers and men of the Ghana Navy had been mounted.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia welcoming President Alpha Conde to Ghana at the Jubilee Lounge in Accra.

Scores of Guinean nationals were at the airport to give their President a rousing welcome.

An obviously excited Conde stepped out of his vehicle to shake hands with his countrymen who could not hide their joy on seeing him.

After a brief exchange of pleasantries, the Guinean President and members of his delegation moved to their hotel in the heart of the city.

President Akufo-Addo thanked President Conde for the visit and stressed the need for stronger ties between the two countries.

The Guinean President also expressed appreciation for the courtesy accorded him and members of his delegation, praying that the good relations between the two countries would continue to grow.

President Alpha Conde of Guinea inspecting the guard of honour upon arrival to Ghana.

President Alpha Conde responding to cheers from Guinean Community in Ghana after arriving in Ghana.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent