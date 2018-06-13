MiDA Kickstarts $25.4m Energy Efficiency Project

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) is expected to replace an estimated 18,000 streetlights in Accra West and Accra East with LED lights, as part of a comprehensive 'Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management' (EEDSM) project aimed at ensuring energy efficiency and sustainable power consumption in Ghana.

It's also to undertake an energy efficiency survey targeting 1,000 households across country.

Sylvester Ashong Ayayee, MiDA's EEDSM Project Manager, who disclosed these to journalists recently in Accra, said the project would furthermore train energy auditors of public institutions to help their various institutions conserve energy with retrofit work on some selected six public institutions – Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Adabraka Polyclinic, University of Ghana, Department of Urban Roads and the Ministries of Education and Health – to change their energy supply system to that of solar.

According to Mr Ayayee, the $25.4 million EEDSM project forms part of the Ghana Power Compact, which was designed to help reduce waste in power consumption by up to 70 percent during the period.

He said the project would significantly improve savings on government expenditure on electricity consumption, adding that it would help to retain more power in the system for industrial use and other purposes.

“Eventually, it would drive down tariffs and save cost for both government and public consumers of electricity.

He added: “We also expect that the success of retrofit work on the six public institutions will serve as prototype for government to extend the exercise and cover other institutions beyond the project period.”

Additionally, MiDA is collaborating with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Energy Commission to revise and develop new standards for about 20 energy consuming products and appliances, including solar products Under the Standards Enforcement phase.

Also, an AC-testing facility was being built at the GSA premises to test listed appliances when they are imported into the country.

“Three energy auditing centres would be established on the campuses of three tertiary institutions under the Energy Auditing phase of the project, where the capacity of energy managers at public institutions would be upgraded to enable them properly monitor and manage energy levels to cut waste,” he added.