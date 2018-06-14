Berekum Citizens call for audit of Common Fund utilization

Members of the Berekum Citizens Association are calling for urgent steps to address the myriad of development challenges confronting the people of the area, else they would “advise themselves.”

They say they are not happy about the way authorities have been handling issues related to the development needs of the area and are therefore calling for a “forensic audit of all assembly common fund allocated to the municipality over the years”

“The current state of Berekum, once a Golden City, compared with our peers like Sunyani, Techiman, Dormaa Ahenkro, Wenchi and Nkoranza gives us cause to enquire whether our share of the common fund is less than them. If not, we are calling for a proper forensic audit of all assembly common fund allocated to the municipality over the years,” the Association said.

At a News Conference at Berekum, Spokesperson of the Association, Francis Manu-Gyan enumerated a number of key challenges militating against the progress of Berekum.

He said, for instance, that the educational infrastructure in Berekum “is nothing to write home about”, and added that “this goes for all second cycle schools in the Municipality. In this age and time, we still have schools under trees in our municipality.”

On health, Mr. Manu-Gyan was not happy about the current state of the Holy Family Hospital at Berekum, the only major referral health facility in the area built by the Catholic Church in the 1950s.

“Our hospital, a Roman Catholic facility constructed in the 1950s is very small and currently has no incubator! How many innocent premature – babies have lost their lives could be anyone’s guess”, he said.

He also said there had not been any ambulance service in the municipality for quite a long time since the “current van is sitting at Nanasuano where it broke down more than a year ago.”

The total amount needed to repair the van, according to the association, is Gh.c 23,500.00 and wondered why this amount can be made available to put the van back to work in the supreme interest of the people of the area.

A Leading Member of the Association, Paul Osei Agyeman added his voice to the call by Mr. Manu-Gyan to government to do all within its power to ensure that Berekum gets its share of the national cake.

“Two citizens of Berekum serve on the Council of State, the Regional Minister, Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh is also from this area while one of the MPs in this area is a Deputy Minister for Railways Development but they have not helped us in anyway” Mr. Osei Agyeman, a.k.a Agyapasei complained.