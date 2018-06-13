Ex-Tescon Executive Tells Akufo-Addo To Sack Suspended Presidential Staffer

A former Ashanti Regional President of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party, Bawa Abdul-Jalil, is demanding an outright dismissal of the suspended presidential staffer , Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor.

He said her suspension is not punitive enough, and will not be deterrent enough for officials of government who conduct themselves inappropriately in office.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare on Tuesday directed the suspension of Dr. Louise Carol Donkor for some comments she made on Facebook which was deemed unacceptable by some NPP members.

Dr. Louise Carol recently came under intense criticism from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over a comment she made on Facebook.

A Facebook user posted last week that “As a general rule; I don't engage party footsoldiers!!.”

Louise Carol in response to the post agreed with the opinion and said “you shouldn't reason with them. It's like tribalists.”

Scores of fanatics and members of the NPP on social media descended on the staffer, who eventually issued an apology for the comment.

However, the Chief of Staff found it necessary to suspend her for her conduct.

The memo from the Chief of Staff also ordered Dr. Donkor to issue a written apology and commit to good behavior.

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare

Following the directive, some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are calling for her outright dismissal.

Bawa Abdul-Jalil in an interview on Eyewitness News on Tuesday said the sanction against the staffer isn’t punitive enough, while querying her role at the presidency, saying she did not contribute to the party’s 2016 election victory.

“The comment was unacceptable and a complete disrespect for the very people to who put their lives on the line and worked for the party to come to power. She has never contributed [to the victory of the party]. Who brought her to the Flagstaff house? It is not about suspending her for 30 days, they should go ahead by sacking her from the presidency so that she goes home.”

Bawa Abdul-Jalil, who is also the president of the NPP Young Elephants group in Tamale said some TESCON leaders are currently putting together a petition to have Dr. Louise Carol Donkor sacked.

“Various TESCON presidents are putting together various petitions with regards to the conduct of this lady. She has been suspended and that is not all that pleasing. We want the presidency to go ahead and make sure that she is sacked. That is all.”