Trump And Kim Allow Peace At Long Last

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump at the summit in Singapore

Whoever thought such a possible friendly union between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un can take place? The two men some couple of months ago were exchanging insults with the boasts of larger buttons to press in regard to the ignition of nuclear weapons to hit America and North Korea at the same time.

Many Americans may not like Donald Trump but we need to accept the fact that he has done what many past US presidents such as Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama couldn’t achieve.

In Singapore, president Trump declares success after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Many envisaged that the meeting will be a failure but it turned out to be a success with an understanding that Pyongyang would work toward denuclearization and the U.S. would end joint military exercises with South Korea.

Both Mr. Trump and Kim signed documents settling their differences and agreeing to certain key issues. However, it was unclear to the media if the U.S. and North Korea did reach an agreement on the details of how to achieve or verify that denuclearization.

“We’re very proud of what took place today. I think our whole relationship with North Korea and the Korean Peninsula is going to be a very much different situation than it has been in the past,” said president Trump, as he smiles near Kim.

It’s really amazing president Trump and Kim are now at peace when a few months ago, the whole world atmosphere changed as everyone expects the beginning of a Third World war. The ultimate meeting was even emotional as the two shake hands and interacts.

In Africa, it's only the late Muammar Kaddafi is known to fly his security personnel and bullet-proof limousine to the summits in foreign countries. But it seems his record has been broken by Kim Un Un. The man went along with his own food and personal portable toilet.

During the answering of the media, Trump spoke well and shown much concern and respect for Kim Jong Un. Trump has since returned to America after this historic summit which will indefinitely remain in America’s political history.