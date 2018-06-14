I'm committed to establish a fertilizer plant in Western Region - Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged his commitment to establish a fertilizer plant in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

Speaking to a gathering of Chiefs from Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Ahanta West, Kwesimintsim, Effia, Takoradi, Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan and Shama, in the Western Region as part of his tour on Sunday, June 10, President Akufo-Addo stated that his government has completed a negotiation with Moroccan government to establish a fertilizer plant in the Jomoro Municipality.

In fulfilment of a campaign promise in 2016 for the establishment of a fertiliser plant in Jomoro, President Akufo-Addo told the Chiefs that “at long last, we have now been able to complete the negotiations with the Moroccan Government.”

He continued, “The Moroccan company, OCTP, which is the largest fertiliser producing company in Africa, has been in Ghana on 3 separate occasions, and very soon we will announce plans for the construction of the fertiliser plant in Jomoro.”

Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Mr. Paul Essien thanked President Akufo-Addo for the commitment shown to establish the fertilizer plant in his area.

He also confirmed that he and some government officials have been visited Morocco to look for investors to come and build the project.

"Our visit to Morocco has yielded a positive result and it is true that the Moroccan company has agreed to establish the project for the country so President Akufo-Addo was right to tell our Chiefs", he stressed.

Mr. Essien also revealed that the much awaited project if completed will create direct and indirect jobs for over three thousand people particularly the unemployed youth in the country.

He added that the site for the project is ready at the Bonyere-Domunli enclave in the Municipality.

He, therefore appealed to the good people of the area to support the establishment of the project which is going to reduce the unemployment situation in the area.

"My burden now is to get decent jobs for my people who are unemployed especially the youth to do and I know before 2020, this proposed fertilizer plant will see the light of the day", he emphasized.

He used the opportunity to plead with his constituents to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and his government and also pray hard for him to live a healthy life so that he can able to fulfill his promises.

Apart from the establishment of the fertiliser plant in the area, the Municipal Assembly has also planned to establish a salt fertilizer and this was revealed by the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Mr. Ernest Kofie during an Assembly meeting held last month.

Speaking at the meeting, the MCE commended the MP for working tirelessly for the establishment of the fertiliser plant.

He pleaded with the Chiefs and Assembly Members to rally behind the establishment of the fertiliser plant which to him is going to be a game changer if completed.

Reactions

Majority of the people in the area were happy when the President announced this to the Nzema Paramount Chiefs in Takoradi on Sunday, June 10.

Some people who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed their profound appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to establish the fertilizer plant in their jurisdiction.

"We trust in President Akufo-Addo that he will establish the plant here in Jomoro and very soon we will get work to do because we are jobless and we also thank our MP, Hon Paul Easien for working with President Akufo-Addo to establish the fertilizer plant for us", they exited.

Some also appealed to President Akufo-Addo and Minister for Energy to revamp the rotten Osagyefo Barge at Effaso in the Municipality.

"This huge project is rotting but if government revamp it will create jobs for us and also generate energy for the country, we are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to visit the project and have a look at it, it is rotting", they emphasized.

Mr. Moses Awuah advised the youth to their education very serious and also train themselves well to meet the job requirement of the fertiliser plant if completed.

He said the youth should benefit from the local content law, "our youth should benefit from the local content law of this country but doing this they should train themselves well", he noted.

GNPC Headquarters Establishment

On the manifesto pledge to site the headquarters of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) in Takoradi, President Akufo-Addo noted that the Board of GNPC has made the decision that the Operational Headquarters of GNPC in Takoradi.

Roads in the Region

With the 71 kilometre Elubo-Enchi road, begun in 2011, not completed, and with contractors having abandoned site, President Akufo-Addo told a gathering of Chiefs from Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Ahanta West, Kwesimintsim, Effia, Takoradi, Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan and Shama, that has secured funds to complete the road.

“The 71 kilometre stretch of road from Elubo to Enchi will be financed by the Sinohydro financing facility – a facility which has been negotiated by my government. This will ensure that this road is constructed once and for all,” he added, to a rapturous applause from the Chiefs.

The President indicated also that the Sinohydro Facility will be used to construct an interchange at the PTC Roundabout in Takoradi.

“At a meeting on Tuesday, 5th June, 2018, Cabinet took the decision that all Sekondi-Takoradi town roads are going to be tarred, and it will begin this year. When I say Sekondi-Takoradi town roads, I am referring to all the constituencies in Sekondi Takoradi, including Essikado,” he added.

1D1F

Touching on the financing of projects in the 1-District-1-Factory initiative, President Akufo-Addo revealed that enterprises that are going to have an export content are being supported by the EXIM Bank.

“Soon, we are going to get the Ghana Commercial Bank, and the Venture Capital Fund to pull together to be able to support the 1D-1F project. This will ensure that financing, which is a major problem, will be solved. 1-District-1-Factory is going to have a major impact on the development of our country, and we are determined to do it,” he added.