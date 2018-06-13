Anti-corruption Project Gathers Public Support

The National Commission for Civic Education's (NCCE) Accountability Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme, (ARAP) is receiving backing from chiefs and opinion leaders in the Volta region.

Chiefs in communities around Ho, as early as 0500 hours, gathered under trees to interact with officials of the NCCE on how to stem corruption in the country.

At Ho Dome, some chiefs and opinion leaders raised concerns about how some security officers, mandated to enforce the law against corruption were allegedly involved in acts of corruption.

Mr Francis Dusey, the Ho Municipal Director, NCCE said corruption had no definite form and called on the citizenry to uphold moral standards.

Community leaders commended the NCCE for the programme and expressed hope that the sensitization exercise would be sustained to ensure behavioural change in the populace.

Mr Kenneth Kponor, Regional Director, NCCE, at a sensitisation forum in Kpando Market said the 1992 Constitution empowered the State to take steps against the abuse of power, and eradicate corruption.

The Director cautioned against bribing, saying, bribery and corruption at places such as hospitals, affected lives, and that, gaining employment or school admissions through fraudulent means must not be condoned.

Mr Kponor said market tolls and other forms of taxes were for the development of the Country and asked market women and traders not to evade them.

Residents of Nkonya in the Biakoye District were not happy that corruption had resulted in the delayed execution of road projects and underscored the need for the establishment of offices of the Special Prosecutor in the districts to take the fight against corruption to the grassroots.

At the Ho Central Prisons, Mr Wilson Sallah, Acting Commander, called on the citizenry to place national interest above personal gains, and commended the NCCE for its efforts at promoting national development.

He suggested that students and pupils were taught the negative effects of corruption to sow seeds of accountability in the younger generation, and asked the Commission to make free copies of the Constitution available to the citizenry.

Mr Maxwell Gbaka, a retired Educationist, who addressed senior police officers in Ho, noted that the country was losing its reputation and said the rise in mob violence was often as a result of the disregard for the Constitution.

He entreated the Service to strengthen its efforts at defending the Rule of Law towards strengthening honesty, transparency and integrity in the country.

Mr Gbaka said it was important for personnel of the Security Services to live above reproach and protect the image of Ghana.

The Keta NCCE Municipal Office charged fishermen to expose those who use illegal methods, such as lights, chemicals, and explosives to fish.

Mr Godwin Agbenyo, the Municipal Director said such acts had resulted in the dwindling of the fish stock and urged fisher folks to help bring perpetrators to book.

He asked them to eschew acts of corruption at all levels because it was the cause of underdevelopment, poverty, unemployment, lawlessness, mistrust and lack of confidence in leadership.

The nationwide ARAP sensitization exercise is on the theme 'Citizen's Transparency and Accountability', and its being funded by the European Union.