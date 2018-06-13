Police Grabs 4 Suspects Following Attack On Herdsmen

Four persons have been arrested and detained by the police over alleged attack on some herdsmen and their cattle at Dinkra, a farming community in the Nkoranza North District.

Ten (10) cattle were killed in the said attack.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

He gave the names of the suspects as Francis Bima, Kojo Takor, Abraham Nankajor and Michael Manyikina.

Their arrest followed a formal complaint made to the police by the owner of the cattle, one Alhaji Mahamudu.

A group of young men, carrying guns and cutlasses, attacked his kraal, slaughtered 10 of his animals, cut some of the carcasses into pieces, packed these into sacks and carried them away.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the chief of the village, Nana John Worae, who allegedly incited the youth to do what they did, had been invited to assist the police in their investigations.

He reportedly ordered the youth into action because the cattle owners had not sought permission for the use of his land.