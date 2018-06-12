‘Delay In Paying Contractors Making Our Work Dormant’ – Contractors Tell Gov’t

Contractors in the Greater Accra Region, working on Government Projects are appealing to Government to as a matter of urgency pay them to keep their businesses alive.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Contractors Association of Ghana, Stephen Attatsi, who was speaking to the Host of the Morning Xpress on Radio XYZ, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, indicated that Government owes his members huge sums of monies for two years now.

“Business is a little bit dormant now…Nothing is happening [and] the Road construction business is very capital intensive,” he revealed while stating that they have not been able to complete their works, majority of which are in road construction.

He stressed that banks are not willing to grant road contractors loans because of the delay in payment from Government, adding that when the long awaited funds finally hit their accounts, the banks take a huge chunk of the payment to clear penalties.

“When they [members] get paid and they go to the banks, they find that the banks have taken everything,” he added.

Appealing to the Government to pay them on time to help them develop the country, Mr Attatsi said since contractors usually take loans to construct roads and other government projects, it would be prudent if their needs are prioritized to help sustain their businesses.