Parliamentarians Benefit From Ghana Card Project

Officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have set up in parliament to register Parliamentarians as well as other staff of the legislature for the National ID card.

Although the National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority have declared a boycott of the process, some members of Parliament and officials of Parliament were seen going through the process.

Parliament is among the key public institutions that have been selected for early registration of its staff for the National ID, also known as Ghana card.

Officials of the Presidency were issued with the cards last week following an earlier 'no show' by the NIA on an initial promised date.

Citi News' Duke Mensah-Opoku reported that officers of the NIA began the registration process as early as 9:00am, and will continue the process for two weeks when all MPs and staff are expected to have been registered.

Although no queue was sighted at the registration desk, some MPs had gone through the process on the first day.

Some NPP parliamentarians who spoke to Citi News commended the NIA for extending the early registration process to the legislature.

They also criticized the minority for the declaring a boycott of the process.

“If you are Ghanaian and you decide not to obtain one, it is your own cup of tea…. If they [Minority] decided to play political gymnastics in the public as they claim, boycott the issuance of the card here which is only a privilege being extended to Members of Parliament to enable us to obtain our card earlier than the rest of the generality of the people of Ghana, well re entitled to boycott,” an NPP MP said.

A statement issued by the caucus leader, Haruna Iddrisu earlier this week said they are unable to take part in the process due to several challenges including the limitation of the registration process to only persons with birth certificates and passports.

“We remain opposed to the restriction of identification requirements for registration to Passports and Birth Certificates . Our analysis show that this will prevent about 23 million Ghanaians from obtaining the Ghana Card and deprive them of any benefit thereof,” he said.

Former President Mahama has waded into the matter and has warned that the NDC will do everything possible to stop the NIA process.

