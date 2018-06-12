Irate NDC Group Descends On Ade Coker

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) members from three constituencies within the Greater Accra region have gathered at the party's Accra office to protest the conduct and actions of some regional officers.

The group is accusing the regional Chairman Ade Coker of manipulating the constituency elections across the region to favour his re-election bid.

They argue that the regional chairman's conduct will greatly hurt the party's electoral fortunes if nothing is done about it.

A constituency executive from La Dadekotopon in an interview with Starr News said “Ade Coker said there were people who had petitioned him from the constituency to review the register, we asked him to show us who those petitioners were more than four times. He refused to tell us because they have promised to vote for him if they win the La Dadekotopon elections.”

The other protesters are members and executives of the Ningo Prampram and Tema East constituencies.

The aggrieved supporters rejected attempts by regional executives to hand pick representatives to meet the regional chairman who was at the time locked in his office with security protection.

They are expected to meet the national executives of the NDC and the embattled regional secretary.

The protest comes just months after the party was threatened with eviction by the property owner of their Accra office.