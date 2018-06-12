We Are Committed To The Training Of Competent Manpower—Daniel Jackson

The Deputy Director of Jackson Educational Complex which runs the Jackson College of Education, Mr. Daniel Ebo Jackson, has advised Junior High School (JHS) students, who just completed their Basic School Certificate Examination (BECE), not to sit idle at home but rather, continue to improve themselves by studying.

He said they should not abandon their books but should utilise the time to acquire skills as such computing, presentation, story writing as well as vocationally based ones to widen their scope of reach.

The newfound time could be used to improve upon their English language proficiency and also nurture life skills such as budgeting, evidence-based decision making and cultivating entrepreneurial hobbies before entering the second cycle schools.

He further asked them to commit the period they will spend at home to read widely and engage in useful ventures.

Mr. Daniel Jackson urged them to concentrate on their next level of education, adding that “this is not the end of your education but a start to another phase of learning". You must move forward and know that we are in challenging times. Watching movies all day or playing with the phone all night will not help you.”

Mr. Daniel Jackson expressed the readiness of the Jackson College of Education to support young people to unearth their potential.

He reiterated that the college is committed to the training of productive manpower to serve in all sectors of Ghana's economy.