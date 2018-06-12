Let’s All Support Candidates To Patronise Exams -GES

Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged parents, teachers and stakeholders to support children against conditions that are liable to prevent them from taking part in examinations.

Speaking to this reporter on the sidelines of a tour of some examination centres in the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) at Ho, Mr. Anthony Amoah said the contributions of parents and all stakeholders were needed for a high turn-out of candidates in an examination.

“Not many pupils are comfortable to sit for examinations. The expectations and anxiety are often high and that even cause some candidates to dodge examinations. All of us, including parents, teachers and stakeholders, would have to intensify our support and guidance services to all candidates for them to have the needed skills and confidence to write well”, he said.

Available data from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed that a total of 509,737 candidates from 16,058 schools sat this year’s BECE in 1,768 centres in the country.