A Fish With A Bird's Head Or A Bird With A Fish's Body?

Is it a bird or a fish? This intriguing-looking creature has set the internet alight because it has the body of a fish and the head of a bird. The creature, dubbed ‘bird fish’, is a carp with a deformed head.

Some people on the internet say the fish’s head looks like a pigeon or a parrot while others argue it appears to be more like a dolphin.

It was reeled in by a number of anglers in Guizhou, south-west China, reported Guizhou Urban Newspaper.

Some say it resembles a parrot

Video footage shows it on the ground after being caught gasping for air. According to the report, it was released back into the waters. One Facebook user, called ‘Hong Fang’, questioned: ‘Is this a cross-breed of carp and dolphin?’

Another, ‘Duan Yiching’ said: ‘It looks like a radioactive fish to me.’

Yang Xing, an expert from the Guizhou Fisheries Research Institute, told Guizhou Urban Daily that a deformed head is not uncommon.

‘One possibility is that the embryo was damaged when it was growing; another possibility is that the lack of oxygen in water – due to over-crowded fishing farming – caused the fish’s head to be deformed.’