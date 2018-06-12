Report Indicates 73% Of Ghanaians Are Working Under Vulnerable Conditions

A report published by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has revealed that 73% of Ghanaian workers operate under vulnerable conditions.

The report also points out that a majority of Ghanaian workers receive less than 2 dollars a day, and do not have any form of pension contributions.

Out of the employed population of 11.21 million, 64.3 % who are self-employed do not contribute to any pension's fund, leaving their retirement period uncertain.

According to the report, the 73 % working under vulnerable conditions are mostly in the informal sector.

Speaking to Citi Business News, Labour Expert, Austin Gamey described the situation as a smudge on Ghana's economy.

He argued that a middle income country like Ghana should have better conditions for its working population.

“If someone is paid less than the minimum wage then it is problematic. And if they do not earn enough income to pay their rent, utilities and have to save to pay voluntary pension, then it is a serious issue,” Mr. Gamey lamented.

He urged Labour unions, employers and government to come together to address the problem.

Statistics from the report

The national population is currently estimated at 29 million, out of this, the employed population stands at 11.21 million representing 88% of the total population while the unemployed population is 1.53million representing 12 %.

TUC, AGI on standard of living

Meanwhile, the Association of Ghana Industries,( AGI) together with the Trades Union Congress, (TUC), have described the number of low standard jobs as a national threat.

The two groups have agreed to develop a policy frame work which will be presented to government to help in the creation of jobs for the youth.

By Nana Oye Ankrah/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana