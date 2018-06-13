Passports, Birth Certs Still Needed For Ghana Card

Despite the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) concerns that over 20 million Ghanaians will be disenfranchised by the current mode of registration for Ghana Card, the government will not compromise on its laid-procedure.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) registration recognises only passports and birth certificates for identification.

The government’s presentation to Parliament on Tuesday indicated that the only alternative to this will remain the swearing of affidavits.

Over 2700 personnel are being trained by the Judiciary to administer oaths and certify Ghanaians without the required identification.

Speaking in Parliament, the Deputy Monitoring and Evaluation Minister, Dr. William Sabi stressed the importance of keeping the registration process watertight.

“Every reasonable effort will be made to assist Ghanaians to establish their eligibility to register for the cards… [but] every reasonable effort must also be made to exclude foreigners from registering as Ghanaians,” Dr. Sabi stated.

Former President John Mahama has already described the NIA's approach as illogical.

According to him, the move will denationalize over 20 million Ghanaians.

He told Ghanaians the NDC will do everything possible to have the identification scope expanded for the exercise.

The Minority in Parliament has also threatened to stage a demonstration to protest the NIA’s methods.

