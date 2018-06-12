Who Is Going To Pay For Your Welfare Package?

I have heard and read quite a bit about the man but like most of his political rivals and associates, I really don’t know much about the man, except what the media has put out there about him, to wit, that Mr. Stephen AyesuNtim has been gunning for the National Chairmanship of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for about the fourth time now. That is one more time than Nana Akufo-Addo gunned for the Presidency. And this, of course, is all well and good for our still growing but decidedly robust democracy. What this also means is that the man must be either genuinely desperate to serve his party and the nation, or he is a veritable con-artist par-excellence looking for an avenue to make mischief (See “I Will Roll Out Welfare Package for Party Executives – Stephen Ntim” Ghanaweb.com 5/15/18).

What inspired this column was the parenthetically referenced news article that is presently before me. In it, Mr. Ntim, a perennial and seasonal political fixture on the media circuit, promises the rolling out of a welfare package for party executives across the nation and across the board, that is, from the local to the national level, if he is massively elected to replace Mr. Freddie Blay, the man who currently holds the job in an acting capacity and began doing so when the party was gripped by its most apocalyptic or catastrophic crisis during the quarter century that the New Patriotic Party has been in existence; for most of this period, it significantly bears pointing out, the NPP has languished on the dull-gray margins of opposition political culture.

In the news article that I have before me, Mr. Ntim, on a recent electioneering campaign tour of the Western Region, promised to establish a life and/or professional insurance package for each and every executive operative of the New Patriotic Party, the initial premium of which he personally intends to pay for out of his own pocket or wallet. Now, that may come to those of us avid observers and students of NPP political culture as definitely too good to be true, if also because it is unprecedented. But what really set me thinking and raised my hackles, as it were, was the unmistakable idea that, somehow, once Mr. Ntim had gotten elected as NPP’s National Chairman, the rest of the payment of his insurance package would then be fully funded from the coffers of the party.

Now, what concerns me here is the fact that Mr. Ntim does not tell his supporters, well-wishers and sympathizers precisely how the party’s coffers would be able to sustain such an otherwise laudable wholesale insurance package. To be certain and to Mr. Ntim’s credit as well, I felt scandalized to learn that, to-date, most of the executive operatives of the NPP have no job-related insurance packages. I could also not care less who got elected as the NPP’s National Chairman at the party’s upcoming,July 7, Koforidua Delegates’ Conference, though I fervidly expect Mr. Blay, the incumbent, to be readily retained without breaking any rivulets of sweat, as it were. For it is quite obvious that the publisher-proprietor of the Daily Guide Africa newspaper has been laudably and nobly and humbly sweating it out profusely for these past two, or so, years that the Afoko Gang put up a fierce and spirited battle to ensure that the now-President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never succeeded to the Presidency.

Now, what I want each and every one of the people jockeying for key executive positions in the New Patriotic Party to start seriously thinking about and, perhaps, collectively deliberating upon, are viable means by which to keep the party going from strength to strength, irrespective of whether the NPP happens to occupy Jubilee House or not. In the past, I have admonished the leaders of the party to figure out a viable means of having the party own radio and television stations, as well as newspapers all over the country. The party could also go into such business ventures as the hospitality industry, including the establishment of restaurants and hotels and the various forms of agriculture and other industrial ventures. It is about the only feasible and viable way that I can envisage Mr. Ntim and the other party leaders and stalwarts who reason progressively like him making good on their wishes and plans for the party’s future.

In other words, programs like the one being promoted by Mr. Ntim require a team effort and elaborate planning. And, of course, quite a humongous amount of venture capital. Such a program also stands a far better chance of succeeding than many of the poorly conceived voter-oriented promised employment-related programs. In short, the party apparatus needs to be reconfigured and transformed into an independent corporate enterprise, if it is to survive and grow in leaps and bounds, as it were.

