Ghana Explores Strategic Partnerships In Oil And Gas

Aberdeen (Scotland), June 12, GNA - Ghana's Petroleum Commission has organized a trade mission to Aberdeen, Scotland, to forge strategic partnerships in the oil and gas sector.

This was jointly done with the United Kingdom/Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UK-GCC) and the Scottish Development International (SDI) - the international arm of Scotland enterprise agencies.

About 100 delegates from both the upstream and downstream sectors are attending.

Mr. Stephen Sekyere-Abankwa, Board Chairman of the Commission, and Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Energy, are leading the delegation.

Mr. Egbert Faibille Junior, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission is upbeat about possible joint ventures to stimulate growth, commercial viability, competitiveness and technology transfer.

The trade mission tied in with its mandate to regulate, manage the utilization of petroleum resources and coordinate policies in the upstream sector so that operations in the sector would be consistent with global best practices.

'Since energy is vital to the development of a country, it is expected that in the medium to long term, oil and gas would become one of the key drivers of the economy.

In the light of this potential, the prudent management of the resource becomes absolutely essential', he said.

The Commission would therefore explore all opportunities to make sure that it operated as a world class regulator, promoting Ghana as an upstream petroleum hub - ensure the efficient conduct of upstream petroleum operations.

Mr. Faibille added that it would see to it that all allied activities including the utilization of petroleum resources were conducted on a sustainable basis for the overall benefit of the citizens.

Activities lined up included joint briefing by the Scottish Energy Minister, the Deputy Minister of Energy Ghana, Scottish Development International, Aberdeen Chamber and panel discussion.

There would also be sessions on UK Oil and Gas industry, Oil and Gas Technology, visit to strategic companies, one-on-one meetings and general professional networking.

The expectation is that this would offer opportunities for Ghanaian indigenous companies' network and enter into strategic partnership with Scottish businesses.

It would also offer the platform to share operational experiences related to best practices.

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Special Correspondent, Aberdeen Scotland