DPSI Ghana Holds Maiden Open Day

DELHI PUBLIC School International (DPSI) Ghana has organised its first Open Day.

The event held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Tema, Greater Accra Region, was to showcase the schoolâ€™s numerous learning opportunities and world-class campus to potential students and their parents as well as key stakeholders in the education sector who toured the various departments of the school ranging from Biology, Physics, Information Communication Technology (ICT), among others.

It also provided the opportunity for students (past and current), teachers and parents of DPSI Ghana to share their candid experiences about the school which was established on September 13, 2010, under the aegis of the Delhi Public School Society.

In a speech at the ceremony, characterised by drumming, afro dance and live band performances, Chairman of DPSI Ghana, Mukesh Thakwani, said the rationale behind the Open Day was to showcase what the school has to offer learners regarding academic and extracurricular activities.

He reiterated, "We wanted to show our people coming from different walks of life. Today, we have children from 28 nationalities who are in different types of educational and extracurricular activities."

According to him, "we want to show the people that DPSI believes in the holistic approach of education; not only the academic aspect but we also believe in extracurricular activities."

Besides being a center of excellence for learning, DPSI Ghana, Mr Thakwani underscored, also believes in giving back to society; an assertion that was amply demonstrated by the recent launch of DPSI Care Foundation, which donated a cash amount of GHÂ¢ 8,000 to First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo's Foundation, a couple of days ago.

DPSI has over the years also awarded scholarships to numerous brilliant but needy children, an initiative the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutum, was pleased with. He stated it in a speech read on his behalf.

The Deputy Education Minister intimated that the DPSI scholarship initiative tied up with the Ghanaian Governmentâ€™s agenda of making education free and accessible to every child regardless of their status in society, adding that DPSI's holistic approach to education was commendable and worth imitating.

According to him, DPSI's holistic approach was in line with international best practices and that government has chosen DPSI as one of the model international schools in Ghana to learn from. He appealed to authorities of the school to forge close ties with Ministry of Education.

The principal of DPSI Ghana, David Raj, told the gathering that the school has, since its inception, strived for excellence in teaching and learning, saying "we strongly believe that being excellent is going the extra mile."

He added that DPSI has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the best schools in Ghana and that efforts have been made to position the school as a premium education institution on the map of West Africa.

According to him, the school has achieved several successes and awards from renowned local and global institutions like the British Council in Ghana.

Mr Raj added that the school has strived to ensure that its students participate in major international learning competitions like the Southeast Asian Spelling Bee competition.

Sharing her experience about her days at DPSI, Lily Editi, an alumnus of the school, who is now studying Applied Mathematics at the University of Missouri, Colombia, United States, said: "my experience at DPSI was wonderful."

Ms Editi who joined the school in 2013 from Nigeria and graduated in 2017, said DPSI has helped groomed her into a "fully mature" woman, recounting how DPSI's Principal, Mr Raj personally assisted her severally with her mathematics lessons.

Director of Education for Tema Metropolis, Margaret Asamoah, reading a speech on behalf of the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, could not hide her excitement about DPSI's achievements and its state-of-the-art learning environment.

"DPSI has it all; I wish I were a child," the elated Education Director said at the ceremony attended by the founder of the Ghana Job Bank Day Initiative, Richard Ofori Atta.

According to her, DPSI's motto "Service Before Self" was vital for every institution one finds themselves.

"In every position we find ourselves, we must serve to be served," she said, adding that government shall support DPSI to uplift its image further.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School â€“ a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

Mr Mike Thakwani (DPSI Director), Margaret Asamoah (Director of Education, Ghana Education Service, Tema Metropolis), Richard Ofori Atta (Founder of the Ghana Job Bank Initiative and Chairman of Eon3 Media) and a representative of the Deputy Minister of Education.