NSS Goes Digital With Certificate

The National Service Scheme has digitize it’s certificate system to enable Personnel who have successfully completed their service apply for their certificates online and will be delivered to them at their various locations.

The Scheme in collaboration with Delivery Hub Limited (DHL) to deliver Certificates to Personnel who opt for their Service.

The implementation of the online certificate delivery system will help the Scheme address challenges such as, Low collection rates of NSS certificates, Lack of proper inventory systems to file certificates and the difficulty locating certificates and keeping data of certificates available or collected.

The implementation of a comprehensive inventory system such as this will enable the Scheme allow the proper filing of certificates and also help with the management of certificates by a central web system which will be coordinated by a dedicated team to enable all regional offices access the platform to ensure full accountability for every certificate.

This initiative will reduce the time spent by personnel traveling from their destinations to pick up certificates at the various regional offices of the Scheme. Personnel can also request online and self-pickup on appointed date.

The system enables applicants to upload any of the acceptable National Identification Cards (Voter ID, Driving License, Passport and SSNIT) online before a request can be approved by the and also save time, money and energy. It will also reduce the issuance of certificate from hours to few minutes and save the stress that comes with the manual process.

DHL will also provide a tracking opportunity for personnel to monitor the progress and status of their request and also automatically issue an attestation when needed.

The Scheme has transformed the way personnel receive their certificates and brought immense efficiency to a system that was plagued with problems for many years.