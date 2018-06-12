Court Jails 3 Notorious Robbers

The Koforidua Circuit Court A has sentenced into prison custody three (3) notorious armed robbers who have been terrorizing residents of New Juaben and other communities in the Eastern Region.

The three, Samuel Kwame Asare, alias Boys Abr3, aged 24, Kofi Yakubu, aka Cobra, 23, Samuel Baafi Appiah, aka Oscar, 26, who are all residents of Asuboi, Yaw Kyeremakrom and Amanase, all in the Suhum Municipality have masterminded series of robberies and car snatching in the Eastern Region.

According to prosecutors, the three after robbing their victims, hold them hostage in the trunk of their car and later drop them off in a bush at a different location away from town.

The three, who pleaded not guilty to two separate charges of robbery were still sentenced to serve 40 years and 20 years in prison custody respectively with hard labour by the court presided over by Mrs Janet Animah Maafo after prosecutors managed to convince the court with evidence implicating them to the crime.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer who expressed satisfaction with the conviction of the criminals in a Citi News interview said the sentencing will send a strong signal to other criminals.

Eastern Region Police officers concerned about inadequate logistics

Meanwhile, some police personnel in the Eastern Region have expressed worry over the lack of equipment required for their operations.

According to them, the limited equipment and communication devices is impeding their work in the region.

The personnel said they need more vehicles, weapons, crowd control materials like helmets, shields, body armour and even communication devices to combat crime effectively in the region.

In a Citi News interview with some police personnel in the Eastern Region specifically, Kibi, Nkawkaw, Koforidua, Akropong, Donkokrom, Akim Oda, Anyinam and Somanya, they all indicated that the lack of equipment has rendered them ineffective.

