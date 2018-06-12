WAEC Releases 2018 Private BECE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has released the provisional results of private candidates who sat for the 2018 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the WAEC, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, in a release, said the results were on the council’s website and accessible to candidates.

According to WAEC, the results of seven candidates have been withheld over allegations of examination malpractice.

It said the results will be released as soon as investigations are completed, and there is no strong evidence to prove malpractice.

Statistics of candidates

A total of 11,886 candidates made up of 6,886 and 5,000 males and females, respectively sat the examination which was written at 41 centres throughout the country.

This year's private BECE recorded the highest number of candidates since its inception in 2015.

For instance, last year, 1,379 took part in the examination, while 1,418 and 1,181 candidates sat for the exams in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Selection of schools

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced to the general public that candidates who sat the private BECE in February this year should visit the WAEC's website for the selection of senior high schools of their choice.

A release signed and issued by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES, Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, asked the candidates to visit www.waecinternetsolution.org “to go through the school selection process to be considered for placement for the 2018/2019 academic year.”

File Photo: Students writing exams

Deadline

“Again, candidates are urged to carefully read the guidelines for the selection of schools before they start the process,” the statement said.

The statement concluded that the deadline for the selection was Monday, July 2, 2018.

