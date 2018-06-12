Tema: Karpowership Donates To Muslims Households

Karpowership Ghana Company limited as part of its Social Responsibility activities has made a donation to 300 Muslim households in the Tema Manhean Community to aid with their fast in the holy month of Ramadan.

The donation included food items such as rice, oil canned fish and beverages.

Presenting the items to the community, Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership, Sandra Amarquaye, said the initiative was part of Karpowership’s principle to always support and give back to communities in which it operates in.

“We are grateful to Allah for strengthening you all throughout the period of Ramadan. As Karpowership we have enjoyed a good relationship with you since we began operating in this community.

"We recognize the importance of this festival and therefore this is our way of commemorating the day with you. We take the opportunity to wish you well in this new season,” she said.

Receiving the items, the Imam of Tema Manhean Central Mosque, Idris Shaibu thanked Karpowership for the kind gesture.

He said, “Karpowership has constantly shown support to us since they began operations here and we are grateful. Many families will indeed benefit from the items you have brought.”

Since it began operations in Ghana, the company has engaged in several projects in the Tema Manhean community, such as providing a bursary for brilliant but needy students, and adopting and fully furnishing a computer laboratory.

Recently, the company embarked on a clean-up exercise with residents of the Tema Manhean Community.

As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue providing all Ghanaians reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim