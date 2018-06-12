Anas Video: Court Bans GFA Activities For 10 Days

The High Court has placed an interim injunction on the activities of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

The order of the court, therefore bars the GFA and its officials from carrying out all officials duties at least for ten days.

This includes the organization of football matches, the selling of the association’s assets, the appointment and election of officials and other official duties.

In her argument before the court, the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, contended that GFA was being used for illegal purposes.

The injunction, according to the AG, is, therefore, necessary to protect the public.

This is after the Government filed a petition at the High Court for the dissolution of the GFA.

The government announced last week it was already taking steps to dissolve the association.

The shake-up in Ghana football was sparked by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest exposé on corruption in football.

High-ranking members of the GFA, including its then-President Kwesi Nyantakyi, have been implicated in acts of corruption.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was seen allegedly receiving a bribe to illegally secure a $15 million sponsorship deal for Ghana's local league, acting simultaneously as FA boss and the representative of a 'ghost' company that would serve as agent.

This would have seen him pocket about 20 percent of the sponsorship sum, contrary to FIFA and GFA's regulations.

He later resigned as the President of the Association after exposé without admitting any guilt.

The investigative journalist caught many other Ghanaian FA officials and referees in alleged match-fixing deals .

Top football administrators were also seen taking money to influence call-ups for players into the national team and more playing time.

The GFA has already postponed all football matches in the country until further notice.

It also directed all of its officials caught on camera taking bribes, among other acts of misconduct, to step aside.

The GFA banned them temporarily from all football-related activities.

The GFA said having its officials step aside will enable the Ethics Committee of the Association to thoroughly investigate the matter and kickstart a judicial process.

The Police have since announced they will investigate all FA officials implicated in the investigative piece.

The GFA's Ethics Committee, headed by the Director of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau, COP Kofi Boakye, has been tasked to look into the allegations.

