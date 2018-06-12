Mason Jailed 25 Years

A SUNYANI Circuit Court presided over by Alexander Graham last Friday slapped a 28-year-old mason, Mohammed Issah, with 25 years for robbery.

Issah was jailed on two counts of robbery and possession of firearms without authority. In all, he was jailed 25 years for robbery and two years for possessing firearms. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Giving the fact of the case, the prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Akornor, told the court presided over by Alexander Graham that the complainant in the case was one Allen Kwakye, an agent for Topic Entertainment – operators of Chinese Jackpot. He lives at Mim in the Asunafo North District of Brong Ahafo Region, whereas the convict is a mason who lives at Awhiankwanta in the Ashanti Region.

He informed the court that on January 27, 2017, the complainant was on his usual rounds on a motorbike to distribute some 50p coins to vendors in the Dormaa-Ahenkro Municipality. He was stopped on his way by the suspect (now convict) who also was on an unregistered Haojin motorbike. Issah managed to strike a conversation with him that he was also going to Dormaa but had lost his way. The two then continued the journey until they reached a section of the road between Akotanim and Dwaho near Dormaa when the convict informed the complainant he wanted to attend to the call of nature in a nearby bush so he should wait for him.

The complainant kept waiting while Issah was in the bush. In a few minutes, he emerged from the bush and pulled a locally manufactured gun at the victim, asking the complainant to hand over a bag containing 50p coins to him. The victim obliged and handed over everything on him including the bag containing the money, his Techno mobile phone and ignition key. Issah took the items and bolted away, leaving behind the victim.

Chief Superintendent Akornor said God being so good, a witness saw the scene, and he quickly reported it to some residents of the area. They quickly came together, gave the convict a hot chase and arrested him eventually at Tankase near Dormaa Ahenkro. Items including a locally manufactured pistol, a pair of scissors, a bag containing GH¢1,320, a Techno mobile phone and a motorbike ignition key were retrieved from him. He was handed over to the Dormaa Ahenkro Police.

The prosecutor told the court during investigation that the accused admitted the offence but mentioned one Paa Kwasi Agyapong as the one who hired him for a fee and supplied him with the gun to rob the victim.

The convict pleaded not guilty and went through trial. Judge Alexander Graham did not hesitate to jail the convict on both counts.