Farmer Butchers Attacker To Death With Bayonet

A 25 year old farmer has butchered his assailant to death with a bayonet at a cottage near Asekesu, Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of Brong-Ahafo Region and subsequently surrendered himself to the Police.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Sunyani, that the 'butcher' James Kwodwo, is detained in the custody of the Mim District Police Command to assist in an investigation into the case.

He said on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at about 12 05 hours, the suspect, accompanied by one James Adyoyedi, a 72 year old farmer reported at the Mim Police Station with blood stained bayonet.

Kwodwo accounted that at about 2000 hours on the Saturday June 9, 2018 the deceased, also called James broke into his room and attacked him with a bayonet, Chief Inspector Oppong said and added that a struggle ensued between the two which took them to some distance outside the room in a cocoa farm.

He said in the process the bayonet dropped on the ground and Kwodwo picked it and stabbed the deceased in the abdomen and other parts of his body and consequently resulted to his (deceased's) instant death.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on his body which was now deposited at the Goaso Municipal Government Hospital pending autopsy.

GNA

By Regina Benneh, GNA