Hundreds Of Visually-Impaired Peoples Receive Free Medicated Spectacles

The Nhyiaeso branch of the Rotary Club International, a benevolent organization, has distributed free medicated spectacles to five hundred visually-impaired people at Nhyiaeso.

This was after they had participated in an eye-screening exercise organized by the club at the Mater Dei Clinic for the people in the area.

Mrs Gifty Odartey, President-elect of the Club, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, after the exercise, said the beneficiaries were screened for glaucoma, myopia, cataracts and macular degeneration amongst others.

Those with severe cases, she said, had been referred to seek further treatment to correct any deformities in the eye.

Mrs Odartey said as a body which believes in the welfare of humanity, they would continue to come to the rescue of the poor and needy.

She urged Ghanaians to undertake regular medical check-ups saying this was critical as the nation sought for preventive healthcare for the benefit of the people.

The Reverend Solomon Acquah, Administrator at the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), said the Club would not relent in contributing positively to transform the lives of those in need.

GNA

By Stephen Asante, GNA